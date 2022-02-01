Further grant funding in Chichester District confirmed for another year

Grant funding, which has helped boost economic growth and create new job opportunities across Chichester District, has been confirmed for another year.

The £71,000-worth of Enabling Grants from Chichester District Council will give small businesses in the Chichester District the opportunity to grow and develop.

Businesses will be able to apply for up to 50 per cent of the total cost of growth projects, subject to a maximum of £2,000.

The grants will not be offered to fund spend incurred by businesses retrospectively.

Smaller grants up to a maximum of £500 will be available for start-up businesses, without the need for match funding from the applicant.

Just over £71,000 is being made available to businesses from April 2022, from the pooled Business Rate Fund.

Councillor Tony Dignum, Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “We are delighted that from 2016, Chichester District Council has awarded 182 grants to businesses across the district, with many seeing their business turnover increase.

“This has created economic growth and new job opportunities in the district. Grants have previously funded a range of projects including apprenticeships, new websites, the purchase of equipment to develop new products and services and upgrading of shop interiors.

“The scheme gives small businesses the confidence to try something new and has clearly enhanced the entrepreneurial spirit across the district.

“In turn, that has increased access to new markets for small enterprises and encouraged investment by small business owners.”

The criteria for the latest round of funding will see green projects prioritised. “Chichester District Council has a robust Climate Change Action Plan, and we are doing all we can to keep carbon emissions low,” said Cllr Dignum.

“That is why we are making sure applicants consider environmental sustainability within their project proposals. Applications from businesses providing green jobs will be prioritised.”

The new scheme will be launched from April 2022 and managed by the council’s Economic Development Service.

Further information will be available nearer the time and businesses are encouraged to sign up to the E-Biz newsletter to ensure they receive launch announcements.

The newsletter is sent out regularly to businesses across Chichester District to provide them with support and grant information.

For more information visit www.chichester.gov.uk/business