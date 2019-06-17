Love Local, Shop Local: Super Saturday event to showcase Chichester

A day-long celebration of Chichester is coming to the city to help boost the high street and encourage shoppers to explore the city centre.

The Super Saturday event is part of a summer campaign by Chichester BID (Business Improvement District) to help promote the city centre and there will be many activities and giveaways up for grabs on the day (July 13).

The Mayor of Chichester, Richard Plowman, will open the events and Spirit FM will broadcast live from East Street between 11am to 3pm to talk about all the city has to offer chatting to local businesses as well as shoppers.

Jeannette Hockley, Chichester BID members service manager said: "Visitors to Chichester can expect to start seeing some exciting changes over the coming weeks, with new bunting and flags as well as a planing scheme of over 95 hanging baskets and topiary displays.

"We now look forward to holding a range of activities and initiatives to entice people into Chichester and explore more of their city centre. We have some real hidden gems here, from the plethora of indie shops to galleries, restaurants, micro-pubs and museums. This is an opportunity to really shout about the fantastic and diverse city we live, work and shop in.”

A free raffle will run throughout the day with gift vouchers and prizes worth £100 and upwards from businesses including Chichester Harbour Hotel, Katie Loxton, Creations Hair Salon, Whirligig, Parker & Gibbs, Russell & Bromley, Hansford Menswear and much more.

Running from June to August, ‘Love Local, Shop Local’is a three-month campaign to help champion Chichester. As well as various events and activities, Chichester BID has also invested in additional street cleaning and planting as well as bunting and flag displays to help enhance the city.

Chichester is becoming well known for its wealth of independent businesses and to celebrate this important sector of the city, a new Independents’ Shopping Passport has also been produced by the BID team, a wonderful showcase of the 190+ independent businesses that make up the city centre. Not only this but it offers visitors a chance to win one of five Chichester Gift Cards

To find out more about the Love Local, Shop Local campaign and for the latest event updates, please visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk.