New Chichester Co-op announces opening date

A new Co-op food shop will open in East Street later this month.

The Co-op is set to open its newest food store on on Friday 15th November, following a £700,000 investment that has created 10 jobs for local people.

Nicholas Witham, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Chichester. It is our aim to establish our stores at the heart of local life, and make a difference in our local communities.

“The store will have a great new look and manager Jake Briggs and his team look forward to welcoming the community. It’s all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want, need and care about, conveniently.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its Members and the community - our Members help us to make a difference locally, raising money for local causes simply by swiping their Membership card when they shop with us.“

The 2,500 sq.ft. store will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity and will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go hot food, award-winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine, cash machine, self-scan tills and PayPoint.

It is also set to bring a funding boost locally though the Co-op’s membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward when they purchase own brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further one per cent to local causes.

The new Co-op store – which will open between 7am-10pm daily – will also offer a ten per cent discount off groceries to students holding an NUS card.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/