New coffee shop opens in Chichester city centre

The team Trading Post Coffee Roasters welcomed coffee lovers into their brand-new South Street shop which they hope will bring 'café culture and knowledge' to the city.

The shop offers a range of bean varieties, roasted in-house, as well as a breakfast and brunch menu teeming with vegan and vegetarian options.

Simon Springate, operations manager of Trading Post Coffee Roasters, said: "The day is going really well. As soon as we opened we had a queue out the door.

The upstairs dining area

"What we are trying to do is increase the café culture within the town."

Asked how the response had been from the public, Simon added: "Amazing. [Chichester] is a great town and has a lovely feel with lovely people."

Upcycled planks from Brighton's Palace Pier had been used to build sections of the shop and Simon said then majority of the shop was built with recycled or upcycled material.

The Chichester branch is the fifth to open with three in Brighton and one in Lewes.

Simon Springate