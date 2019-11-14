New Post Office opens in Chichester

A new Post Office has opened up in Chichester this week.

As part of an exciting modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network, a brand new Post Office opened Tuesday (12 November) at The

Country Store, 68 Stockbridge Road, Chichester, PO19 8QJ.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available seven days a week throughout the store’s opening hours: Monday – Sunday: 6.30am – 8.30pm.

This offers customers an impressive 98 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient for customers to visit.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area. The new branch joins branches in Hardham Road and Chichester bringing vital services to the area.

Andy Healey, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area at Hardham Road and Chichester will ensure that people in this area of Chichester have easy access to our services.”

Post Office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.