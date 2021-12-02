New shop opens in Chichester

The West Street Deli opened a stone's throw from the Market Cross and was officially opened by the mayor yesterday (Wednesday, December 1).

Trained butcher and chef of 17 years and owner of Bosham Catering, Jonathan Jones, said launching the new shop has been something he was extremely excited about.

Jonathan said: "It's been going really well, a good steady flow of people, lots of positivity, people enjoying the fact that there's a new independent business in Chichester which is what this is all about and they are really enjoying the stock.

Jonathan Jones outside West Street Deli

"We've got a really good selection of food from Spain, Italy and lots of local produce — a good selection — and the feedback has been pretty much 100 per cent positive.

"It's been really steady, surprisingly busy to be fair. It's going to take a bit of time to make people aware but that will come and we'll get busier hopefully."

Residents should expect an array of meats and chesses and take-away sandwiches in the summer months.

Cheese will be the deli's speciality and Jonathan said customers can request cheeses to be ordered in.