New sweet shop could be the best place to buy sweets in Bognor Regis this halloween

Cola cubes, pint pots, coke bottles and fried eggs are just some of the sweet treats on offer at Candy Time, which opened in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, at the beginning of the month.

Owner Roy McNally has been running a market stall in the town centre since May and, though it is still operational, wanted somewhere more permanent, somewhere his business could settle and expand.

The new Linden Road unit allows him to do exactly that, and Candy Time has now expanded to offer milkshakes in a variety of candy-inspired flavours- including Oreo and Biscoff- alongside providing a delivery service.

The well-stocked shelves of Candy Time, in Bognor Regis

"We wanted to get on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats," Mr McNally said "And now we're trading on all three of those platforms- its going really well."

So far, the big move seems to be paying off- Mr McNally says the sweet business is booming and Candy Time shows no signs of slowing down: "It's going much better than I thought it would. Because obviously new shops are really busy for the first week, but it drops off the following week. But with us, it's just carried out. We did really well with the fireworks displays and I think it's because we sell everything for a fair price."

Although traditional sweets like fudge, sherbert dips, and cola cubes do well at the shop, Mr McNally said that one of Candy Time's biggest sellers is imported American sweets, which can be hard to find in supermarkets.

"Anyone under the age of 30, they're well into the American sweets, although, of course, I missed the boat by a couple of years!

Owner Roy McNally

"We do a kilo of American pick and mix for £10. If you look online, you can't get anywhere near that price, no matter where you look."