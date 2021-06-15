Plans approved for new nail bar in Felpham

The plans will see a two-storey unit on 107 Felpham Way converted and reconstructed into the nail bar, a class E shop unit and three two bedroom flats.

Parking, secure cycle and refuse facilities will also be constructed.

The unit was previously used by Co-Op and, more recently, as an antiques shop, but it has been empty since April 2019, when the antiques shop closed.

The site was previously used as a Co-Op

There is also a forecourt in front of the unit which is currently owned by West Sussex County Council and which the applicant is in the process of purchasing.