Plans approved for new nail bar in Felpham
Arun District Council have approved plans for a new nail bar in Felpham.
The plans will see a two-storey unit on 107 Felpham Way converted and reconstructed into the nail bar, a class E shop unit and three two bedroom flats.
Parking, secure cycle and refuse facilities will also be constructed.
The unit was previously used by Co-Op and, more recently, as an antiques shop, but it has been empty since April 2019, when the antiques shop closed.
There is also a forecourt in front of the unit which is currently owned by West Sussex County Council and which the applicant is in the process of purchasing.
To find out more about the application approval, click here or search for FP/52/21/PL on Arun District Council’s planning portal.