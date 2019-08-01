Plans to turn former Chichester shop into home

A former city centre shop could be turned into accommodation, if plans are approved.

The old site of West Sussex Fireplaces in Northgate already has a residential use on the first floor but the application hopes to expand the residential offering onto the ground floor.

The conservation officer for Chichester District Council Owen Broadway said: "Given the clear public benefit of the proposals to create a new single family dwelling in a house originally designed for this purpose, the harm caused by the proposals is considered overcome. I raise no objection to the proposals subject to the approval of acceptable details."

Mr Broadway did raise an 'element of concern' with the proposed insertion of a stud wall in the property which he said would cause 'less than substantial harm' and would usually attract and objection.

He continued: "In this instance however, there is an almost total lack of historic interest in the room finishes with have been stripped leaving bare walls, floors and ceiling at some point in the past. It is against this backdrop that the new partition will be inserted and in this instance it is acceptable."

The building was originally a home with the earliest reference to the ground floor being used as a shop dating back to the early 1950s according to estate agents Henry Adams.

Chichester City Council offered no objection to the proposed change of use but did object to the appearance of the building as proposed as it would 'detrimentally impact the character, appearance and legibility' of the building and surrounding conservation area.

Part of the application states that changes to the front of the building would 'significantly improve' the building in its use for a residential property and external railings would be put up outside to improve security.

For more information on the application or to make a comment, visit: 19/01164/LBC