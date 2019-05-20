The Vestry withdraws extended hours application

An application for extended hours at a city centre venue has been withdrawn.

A letter from the Vestry's agent to Chichester District Council's planning department read: "Further to below, please take this email as a formal confirmation that the applicant would like to withdraw the current planning application with immediate effect.

"A revised application has been submitted via the planning portal."

Approval of the application (19/00277/FUL) would have seen an extension on the pub's opening hours to 2.30am. But an earlier planning restriction on the building says The Vestry should close at 12am.

It is not yet clear what changes have been made in the revised application.

The agent representing the Vestry has been approached for comment.

