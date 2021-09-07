Chichester's newest primary school opens its doors for the first time

Rumboldswhyke Church of England Primary School, which previously served as an infant school, has this week welcomed children from Reception to Year 3.

Last year, the school was saved from closure at the eleventh hour. After becoming part of the Bishop Luffa Learning Partnership in October 2020, permission was granted to become an all-through primary school from September 2021.

Headteacher Lisa Harris said: "Over the past six months, the academy trust staff have worked tirelessly to prepare the buildings and grounds and to rewrite a purposeful bespoke curriculum for the primary age range.

The school has welcomed children from Reception to Year 3

"Learning at the school is values-based, incorporating all areas of the curriculum to produce authentic outcomes. It will promote the use of the wonderful grounds and the local

area to build a sense of community and belonging."

During the summer break, a new canopy was built to enhance the learning provision. A new mud kitchen area has also been established and additional classrooms have been decorated

and prepared 'ready for the school to grow'.

Rumboldswhyke Church of England Primary School previously served as an infant school

Through working with the charity Business2Schools, the school has received donations of furniture and a laptop for every child, which will 'further enhance the curriculum offer'.

"It is incredible what can be achieved in such a short amount of time with a dedicated team who place children at the heart of all they do," Mrs Harris said.

"This week it has been lovely to watch the new and returning children explore the new areas and their surroundings.

"The external canopy has completely transformed the outside learning area, making a cohesive and focussed outdoor classroom.

Over the past six months, the academy trust staff have 'worked tirelessly' to prepare the buildings and grounds and to 'rewrite a purposeful bespoke curriculum'

"It has also enabled us to alter the purpose of the existing outdoor classroom into a covered area which can be utilised at playtime: children now have access to a variety of books, toys and games during their break so they can enjoy both quiet time under the canopy and sports and games on the playground or field."

The headteacher added that she was 'absolutely delighted' to be able to see the children grow from the age of four to secondary school age.

She said: "We are thrilled to be going on that journey with them. They finally don't have to go to multiple schools, which can be very tricky.

"We are also really delighted with how the whole school is looking, with the new furniture. It looks like a primary school now.

During the summer break, a new canopy was built to enhance the learning provision

"We are excited to see what the future holds."

Rumboldswhyke currently has spaces in Reception and Year 1. The school is also offering tours for parents of children who will be starting in September 2022.

Please call 01243 782368 or email [email protected] to make an appointment with the head of school.