Thorney Island pupils put down their pens to take on army day

Primary school pupils have swapped their books for army gear to experience what life is like as a solider.

Children from each class, at Thorney Island Community Primary School, had the opportunity to see what life in the armed forces is really like on Thursday as they took part in the school’s biennial Army Day.

Preparations for the themed day took several months of organisation between the school and the 12th Regiment Royal Artillery, based at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island.

The children got into the spirit of the day from the very start by coming to school in a variety of camouflage wear and themed face paint.

Each pupil then took part in a wide variety of activities including paintballing, communications tasks, obstacle courses and using handheld minesweeping equipment. They then watching a firepower demonstration put on by a team from the regiment.

Geography coordinator Zara Noyce said: “Many of the children who attend the school have parents who are serving or have served in the army, so it was a brilliant opportunity for them to find out more about what they actually do.”

Many of the pupil’s parents gave a helping hand on the day by running some of the various activities.

One year-five pupil said: “I really enjoyed the whole day and learnt loads”.

Another pupil expressed that her favourite part of the day was controlling the rapier missile system.

For further information on the different curriculum events carried out by the school visit www.thorneyisland.w-sussex.sch.uk