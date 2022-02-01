Bognor Regis care home rated 'good' in latest report

Inspectors visited the care home unannounced on January 17 and were satisfied with its provisions for safety, care and management. Staff and management had been fully trained in hand hygiene, pandemic awareness and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and were regularly seen using masks properly.

A residential facility capable of supporting up to ten clients with learning disabilities, autism or mental health needs, the report told how, even when the care home experienced a Covid-19 outbreak, staff mobilised to co-ordinate an effective response. "People's physical health was monitored daily by staff, this included their temperatures and oxygen readings," the report said.

"The provider had purchased additional equipment for individual use to minimise cross-infection. The registered manager and deputy manager had temporarily moved into the service to support the staff and maintain safe staffing levels. This ensured people received continuity of care."

Crawford care homes

Alongside continuing to provide safe and effective care during the outbreak, the report described how staff at Crawford Care Home worked hard to ensure the emotional needs of their clients were met.