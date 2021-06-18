Two-thirds of people in Chichester fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 67,322 people had received both jabs by June 13 – 67 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 64,543 were aged 30 and over – 77 per cent of the age group.

It means 2,779 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

NHS data shows 67,322 people had received both jabs by June 13

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Chichester

Across Chichester, 83 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Midhurst and Cocking, with 93.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Ifold and Wisborough Green, 91.1 per cent

3) Millland and South Harting, 90.1 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Chichester, 66.8 per cent

2) College Lane and Oaklands, 69.4 per cent

3) Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston, 76.3 per cent

Across England, 25.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 13 – 56 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 23.8 million people aged 30 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.