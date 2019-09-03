Outrun Cancer race returns to Angmering Park Estate, raising money for Cancer United

Angmering-based charity Cancer United is preparing for its popular annual Outrun Cancer race and family fun day.

The charity supports cancer patients by providing exercise classes and many other activities from its dedicated gym in Angmering and at the Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis. It also runs support groups in Littlehampton and Worthing.

Cancer United members at last year's Outrun Cancer event

Outrun Cancer raises vital funds and offers everyone the opportunity to walk, jog or run 5k, or go the distance and jog or run 10k through the Angmering Park Estate.

The charity said the race had become a key event in its fundraising calendar and each year, it was becoming more popular, with an ever-increasing number of entrants.

Entry fees and all additional money raised will help provide fitness activities and emotional wellbeing support with the charity’s Active Recovery groups and Out Sing Cancer choirs.

Winners of each race will receive a trophy and all entrants will receive a medal. The online entry fee is £18 and the deadline is Thursday, September 12. Entry on the day will cost £20.

Outrun Cancer takes place on Sunday, September 15, with registration from 8.30am and a 10.45am start. The routes, which start and finish at The Fox Pub, Patching, will be marshalled with water stops.

Alongside the race, there will be food, drinks and a variety of stalls, including face-painting, tombola, wellbeing treatments and a penalty shoot-out led by the Cancer United walking football team.

Visit www.cancerunited.org.uk/outrun-cancer-2019-information for more information.