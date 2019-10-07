St Richard's staff recognised for 'outstanding' work

Staff at St Richard's have been recognised for their 'outstanding' work, Western Sussex Hospitals Trust has said.

A glittering event for 350 staff and volunteers took place at the Worthing Assembly Hall on Thursday September 26 to recognise and honour the care, compassion, dedication and innovation of staff and volunteers working at St Richard’s, Southlands and Worthing Hospitals.

Staff celebrating their awards 2/2

The trust’s tenth Patient First STAR awards, funded by the trust’s dedicated charity Love Your Hospital was hosted by Chairman Alan McCarthy and Chief Executive Dame Marianne Griffiths.

A record-breaking 806 nominations were received with 110 submitted by members of the public, Western Sussex Hospitals Trust has said.

Dame Marianne said: “Our Patient First STAR Awards are a fantastic way of recognising the incredible work that our staff and volunteers undertake every day. I sincerely hope that everyone who was nominated, shortlisted or won this year feels valued at Western Sussex Hospitals – our trust is truly special and it’s everyone who works in our hospitals that makes it so.”

Zoe Pendle, Macmillan clinical support worker at St Richard’s was described as a 'shining star in the service' won the Patient’s Champion award and declared that

'it doesn’t get much better than this!'

Dr Tim Martindale, intensivist in critical care won Mentor of the Year award for 'encouraging staff, irrespective of grade or profession, to push forward with quality

improvements'.

Gemma Clay, Deputy Sister on Ashling ward, was awarded Care of the Future for her pioneering work to improve mental health and staff well-being.

The Sexual Health Online Testing project group won Innovator of the Year category for offering a greater choice and access to sexual health services.

Representatives of the Domestic teams across the trust received the loudest applause and a standing ovation when their name was revealed as winners of the Team of the Year award.

Dr Adam Stone, consultant gastroenterologist, won the Compassionate Care award after being nominated by Julie Thomas, head of nursing for medicine division who described his care of one particular patient as 'outstanding at all times'.

The Pets As Therapy (PAT) dogs and their owners who visit wards in Worthing and St Richard’s Hospitals and bring joy to patients, relatives and staff, received the Volunteer of Year Award.

Their owners received a bottle of champagne and Flora, Scooter, Maizie and Tallulah each received a pink star shaped personalised name tag and dog treats.

Nikki Perry, deputy sister on Middleton Ward, was declared the trust’s 'hospital hero' for her 'outstanding' leadership of the escalation ward during the busy winter months.

The Governors’ Award was presented by interim lead governor John Thompson to the trust’s endoscopy teams at Worthing and St Richard’s in recognition of their national achievements and their 'outstanding' patient care.

The prestigious chairman’s award was presented to the critical care teams at Worthing and St Richard’s.

Alan McCarthy said: "Two nominations from relatives captured everything I wished to honour with this award."

He added that the teams 'shone brightly when they hosted the Care Quality Commission earlier this year'.

Amanda Tucker, Head of Love Your Hospital said: “It’s so incredibly important to thank Western Sussex staff for going above and beyond for patients and colleagues. The charity is immensely proud to be able to support the Patient First STAR awards which celebrate the amazing difference they make across our hospitals every day.”

Guests were treated to a performance by PZAZZ, the trust and community singing group during dinner, and after the awards, guests danced to live band, STROBE.

Award winners took home a star shaped glass trophy, certificate and champagne and teams were given chocolates to share with colleagues on their return to work.

For full details of all the 2019 Patient First STAR Award winners and runners up, please visit https://www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/news/star-awards-2019/ and watch the highlights video https://youtu.be/Jy5DE5LkUbY