This is why inspectors turned up at St Richard’s Hospital unannounced

Inspectors had an unannounced visit at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester today (July 24) and this is why.

The team from the Care Quality Commission, which regulates health and social care services, visited Worthing Hospital in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing and St Richard's Hospital in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, earlier today.

Worthing Hospital was visited by inspectors today (July 24)

A CQC spokesman said it was a 'scheduled unannounced inspection of the trust as part of our programme and in line with our inspection methodology'.

Both hospitals and Southlands Hospital in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, are part of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which was rated as 'outstanding' by the CQC three years ago.

Dame Marianne Griffiths is the chief executive of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “We have welcomed CQC inspectors back to Western Sussex Hospitals this week, three years after our last inspection rated the trust as Outstanding.

“Over this period our staff have continued to excel by improving both the services we deliver and the quality of care experienced by record numbers of patients.

“Since April, the trust has been going through the CQC’s new inspection regime which assesses our use of resources, our core services and how well the organisation is led – a process which is due to be completed next month.

“This week’s unannounced inspection is a key part of this process, enabling inspectors to meet our staff and gain first-hand experience of our hospitals.

“Our people have provided their customary Western Sussex welcome and I am incredibly proud of the way they are showcasing their high standards and our commitment to continuously improving all that we do for patients.”