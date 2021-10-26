The annual spectacle was first created by Ralph Upton in 1968 and over the decades, the festival attracted visitors from across the world, such was the name it built up. After Ralph died in 2009, his son Robin Upton continued the tradition until 2019.
Pumpkin grower John Upton and installation artist Mark Ford created the 2018 display and everyone had a great time choosing their pumpkins. Pictures: Kate Shemilt
Pumpkin grower John Upton and installation artist Mark Ford created the 2018 display and everyone had a great time choosing their pumpkins. Pictures: Kate Shemilt
