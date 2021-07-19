RSPCA appeal for Sussex residents to help ‘Britain’s loneliest dog’

RSPCA behaviourists spent 15 months transforming the nervous dog into one who is full of life and now they need someone to provide the rural retreat she deserves.

Bella came into the care of RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, Surrey, in February 2020 after she had been in four different homes by the time she was just seven months old.

Being passed from one owner to another in such a short space of time and at such a critical point in her development has left her with some emotional scars but the RSPCA team has helped improve Bella’s socialisation and confidence.

Bella from the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre. Picture from RSPCA. SUS-210719-163711001

Liz Wood, deputy manager at RSPCA Millbrook, said, “Poor Bella has been in our care for over a year now.

“A stay of that length isn’t something to celebrate - it’s our aim to find all animals a loving home as soon as we can but with Bella we can celebrate how far she’s come.

“This past year of lockdown has made it incredibly difficult to rehome dogs, especially those with complex needs, but it’s also enabled our teams to work more closely with these animals, in quiet environments, to give them their best-ever chance of a happy ever after.

“Being a typical young dog who has had little or no suitable training, her attention and recall with people was limited which is all something we worked hard on with her.

“We are keen to find Bella the loving home that she deserves and are urging those who live in rural areas of Surrey and Sussex who feel they can give Bella the perfect home to please get in touch with us.”

While the charity can rehome some less challenging animals via Zoom, the RSPCA said this was never going to work for Bella as she needs to meet her potential adopter multiple times in the flesh.

Now restrictions are eased, Millbrook is hoping to find a match.

The RSPCA said the one-year-old dog is cheeky, full of energy and is looking for an experienced adult-only home.

Ideally she would need to be rehomed to a rural, detached property as she would find living in a built-up area very stressful, according to the RSPCA.