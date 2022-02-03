Karen busy in the kitchen

Karen Wright writes: Of course, February is a short month and I have got so much going on, I need to be super organised.

First up this week is our wedding anniversary, another year towards a medal!

Then, next week, I am jetting off to Tenerife and leaving my husband at home.

Casseroles and chilli-con-carne are just two dishes that are perfect for freezing

I am going for a week with my mum, uncle and cousin.

It is some years since I have flown anywhere and it is a very exciting prospect!

At the end of the month, we have our Rhubarb Festival in Wakefield, so I have lots of preparation to do for that too.

At times like this, I find my freezer is my good friend.

Shepherd's pie freezes well

My husband is not very handy in the kitchen, so I have been filling the freezer with tasty meals for him to eat while I’m away.

I am often guilty of preparing too much food, harking back to the days when there were four of us at home.

Portion control is something I struggle with, but I do try to freeze an extra portion instead of overindulging and scoffing the lot!

The types of dishes that I find perfect for the freezer are pies, casseroles, stews, lasagne, shepherd’s pies, chillies, curries and that type of thing.

I can usually identify what the food is if I inspect it closely, but it makes sense to stick a label on it before it goes in the freezer, otherwise it can be a bit of a lucky dip when it comes to taking something out to defrost for dinner.

Another appliance I find useful is the air fryer.

I have a model that has six functions and I can air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat and dehydrate.

The reheat is an alternative to the microwave and the grill I use instead of a toaster.

I like it as I don’t have to heat up the oven all the time and it is especially good for cooking chips as they use very little oil and are delicious too.

Another key date in February is St Valentine’s Day, I nearly forgot that one!

I will be back from my holiday just in time to celebrate in style.

I have a gorgeous little dessert all ready and yes, you might have guessed, it is sat in my freezer ready to enjoy on Valentine’s Day.

I will share the recipe with you in my column next week!