New food ratings for two eateries in the Chichester area

Jabir Indian Takeaway in Selsey’s Orchard Parade was given a new one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Meanwhile Harvester at The Barn, Barnfield Drive, Chichester was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 22.

It means that of Chichester district’s 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (83 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.