The Ivy clears all planning hurdles for new Chichester restaurant
The Ivy has cleared all of its remaining planning hurdles which will allow it to open its new Chichester restaurant in the spring.
Planning permission has now been granted for an internal layout which includes an outdoor seating area, awnings and planters at the restaurant which will occupy for former Top Shop store in East Street.
It follows the decision by Chichester District Council’s planning committee yesterday (February 2) to grant permission for its external signage despite some concerns it was out of keeping with the historic city centre.
The restaurant has been given planning permission to have six tables and 12 chairs outside its premises. This is a reduction on the 36-chair proposal which was originally submitted but was changed because it would encroach too much onto the pedestrianised area outside.
Inside, the restaurant will also feature a bar area and a private dining room. All seating for customers will be on the ground floor.
Retrospective planning permission has also separately been given for the advertising hoardings already placed outside the restaurant to hide the building works.