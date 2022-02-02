Housebuilder Bellway South London has begun work on the plans to build 88 new homes at a development called Indigo Park, which will occupy the former Portfield Quarry and UMA House site off Shopwhyke Road.

The developer plans to build 77 homes for private sale and 11 affordable properties for local people through rent or shared ownership on the brownfield site. It says it aims to 'meet the needs of a wide range of buyers in the area'.

Chichester District Council approved Bellway’s amended plans for the land — which already had planning permission for residential development in place — in November.

A Bellway South London showhome

Indigo Park is part of a larger area which has been allocated for new housing in the Chichester Local Plan.

Dan Bradbury, regional director of Bellway South London, said: “Construction work began on the site in the last few weeks, as we take the first steps towards providing much-needed new housing in the area.

“At Bellway we are proud of our heritage of taking brownfield sites and transforming them into vibrant new neighbourhoods which invigorate and uplift the surrounding location.

"At Indigo Park we are taking a vacant site and building a new development which will help regenerate the area.”

“With construction work now underway, we hope to be able to release the first homes for sale at the development this autumn.”

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway will contribute £230,120 towards improvement work on the A27, as well as £51,000 towards Chichester Harbour Special Protection Area. The housebuilder is also providing public open space with a children’s play area on site.