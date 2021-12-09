The Lake House is situated on the fringes of Plaistow along a 0.75-mile private road and bridleway offering true privacy and security. Every inch of this remarkable five bedroom home has been built to precision and designed with every conceivable thought given to optimising the fabulous natural setting whilst ensuring this super insulated and ecological Huf Haus is filled with the latest technology for the modern family, allowing the house to be fully functioning without any fossil fuels – all the underfloor heating and hot water is heated from the heat exchange pipes on the bed of the lake.

The striking terraces that wrap around the floor to ceiling windows and vaulted roof line, ensure the well-proportioned rooms are filled with light. Two home offices, a party room and home cinema room all compliment the double height reception room overlooking the substantial patios and terraces. A fully equipped music room with bar would suit any musician recording their next master piece or an adults den to entertain and relax. With a separate access and hidden infrastructure, this area is pre-prepped to convert into a self-contained suite for an au pair or guests.

The current owners have created the extensively landscaped grounds that offer delightful privacy all set within a parkland setting. The gardens are beautifully arranged and manicured and, when standing on the substantial rear terrace, overlook the rainbow trout lake with jetty, wild flower meadow, ancient bluebell woodland and grounds suitable for paddocks. Hidden within the gardens is a 30,000-litre underground water harvesting tank, and there are over 4,800sqft of ancillary buildings including a workshop, triple-bay garage, helicopter hangar, barn and wine cellar. There is also a one bedroom summer house with its own services and private sunken patio, as well as a tennis court discreetly tucked away and screened from view of the house.

The Lake House is on the market for £4,500,000 with Savills on Zoopla.

1. The Lake House, Plaistow Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. The Lake House, Plaistow Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. The Lake House, Plaistow Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. The Lake House, Plaistow Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales