It is set off the road down a private drive. There is a sunny garden with a new shed to the front

Downstairs has a reception with original 1900 wooden floors and a log burner, through there is a kitchen and dining room which has new units and worktop, some original exposed brickwork and a log burnter. There is also a room which could be used as a utility or WC.

Upstairs there are the three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The property is on the market £600,000 with PurpleBricks on Zoopla

1. House for sale in North Mead, Petworth on Zoopla. Photo Sales

2. House for sale in North Mead, Petworth on Zoopla. Photo Sales

3. House for sale in North Mead, Petworth on Zoopla. Photo Sales

4. House for sale in North Mead, Petworth on Zoopla. Photo Sales