This 5-bed converted barn on a 220-acre West Sussex farm includes equestrian facilities and a separate farmhouse and cottage
This beautifully presented converted barn is set in the middle of 220 acres of land in West Sussex.
The current owners of Hope Farm, in The Haven, near Billingshurst, converted a rank of barns into the beautifully presented Grade II listed four bedroom house that is seen today – which has been painstakingly renovated to create an exceptional family home finished to the very highest standards. The entrance opens onto a reception hall and a corridor which provides access to the boot room, utility room and WC as well as the sitting room. From this there is access onto the family kitchen and breakfast room which boasts lovely views over the land and beyond. The sitting room gives access on both sides, firstly to the loggia which leads to the beautifully created entertaining barn which houses the formal dining area and the drawing room. From here you will find a guest en-suite. The sitting room also provides access to the principle bedroom suite with dressing area and en-suite as well as the guest en-suite bedroom and into the attic where a further dressing room can be found. There is also an annexe with bedroom, bathroom and sitting room which is connected to the property but has a separate access. The property also has a separate office. The gardens at Hope Farm have been beautifully landscaped and boasts lawns, stunning herbaceous borders and mature specimen trees around the whole of the property. There is a sheltered kitchen garden with a greenhouse which provides a cutting garden.
In addition to the barn conversion there is a Grade II listed five-bedroom farmhouse, as well as a two-bedroom cottage. The house sits beautifully in the centre of its land with a long tree-lined drive and comprises a mix of woodland and pasture land as well as enchanting wild flower borders and banks. There is a pond towards the south of the house and the property also includes a section of the River Arun. The land is currently farmed under a contract farming agreement which can be terminated if required. Situated behind the main house is an American barn which houses eight loose boxes, a wash room and tack room as well as a 42m by 22m indoor school and a storage barn with a workshop. Take a look through the photos of Hope Farm below – on the market for £8,500,000 with Knight Frank on Zoopla.