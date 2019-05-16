See all the winners from the Sussex Food and Drink Awards
The Sussex Food and Drink Awards celebrates the best Sussex has to offer.
After a record-breaking year with 18,000 public votes, celebrations were in full flow last night (Wednesday, May 15) at the prestigious Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2019 ceremony, where the winners in the Sussex food and drink industry took centre stage to receive their coveted trophies at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, Brighton.
Real Patisserie, Winners of Sussex Food Producer of the Year 2019, sponsored by Southern Co-op