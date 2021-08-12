It is a popular destination for tourists and locals with so much to offer visitors.

Eloise Kent, director at Visit Arundel, said: “Arundel captures the essence of heritage, urban chic and country pursuits, all within a stone’s throw of London. Experience this market town and you will discover more than you’d expect. Most of all it is a place to return to and tell others about.

“Combining one thousand years of history with independent shops, contemporary art galleries, restaurants, cafes, delightful drinking spots, great attractions and a thriving events calendar, plus outdoor activities from walking across the South Downs to canoeing or cycling… there is something for everyone.”

Alice and Chris Edgcumbe-Rendle are the owners of the EDGE Roastery and Cafe, located just outside Arundel, which is also where their family home is.

They said: “We wouldn’t have it any other way – our family have lived in Sussex for generations and there is something extremely special about the area around us. Away from the hustle and bustle, somehow Arundel has managed to maintain the small market town feel and a welcoming community feel. Our roastery is perfectly placed midway between the countryside town and the beautiful beaches at Climping, Littlehampton and Felpham – we see so many cyclists, dog walkers and families who love the countryside; we truly love where we are.”

Arundel has a wealth of shops, both independent and high street favourites.

The River Arun runs through the eastern side of the town.

The Blackfriars or Dominican Friary was founded in the second quarter of the 13th century, and the ruins can still be seen today.

The skyline is dominated by the gothic Arundel Cathedral and majestic Arundel Castle, which is the seat of the Dukes of Norfolk, set in 40 acres of sweeping grounds and gardens.