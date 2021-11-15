Celebrate Black Friday with some deals from Butlin’s Bognor Regis

Breaks start from as little as £69 (£17.25 per person based on a family of four) during February half term.

This amazing value includes accommodation, all live shows and headline acts, access to incredible pools, unlimited rides on the fairground and much more.

Low deposits from just £10pp are available, with each booking also covered by a lowest price guarantee which means if a break is cheaper before arrival, we’ll refund the difference.

Butlin's redcoats at the ready for the Black Friday deal holidaymakers

Deals are available on all 2022 breaks including the brand-new Showtime Midweek breaks featuring Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Thomas & Friends and loads more, plus Just for Tots breaks, perfect for families with under fives with Justin Fletcher, Mister Maker or Milkshake Live!

Savings are also available on school holiday breaks during half terms, Easter and summer with headline acts including Stephen Mulhern, Diversity and Fleur East.

The Red Friday offer ends at midnight on Tuesday, November 30.

To find out more visit https://www.butlins.com/offers/black-friday.

Butlin’s Big Weekenders

Butlin’s adult weekends are going big for Black Friday with an extra £20 off selected 2022 weekenders.

Great savings are available on the brand-new multi-era music weekend, Replay, with headliners Professor Green, Heather Small and Toploader.

Replay breaks start from £65pp and this includes accommodation, access to all live music venues, pool parties, silent discos and loads more.

Other weekenders with fantastic big Black Friday savings include popular decade breaks like 90s Reloaded featuring headline acts including Peter Andre and B*Witched and Back to the 2000s with Tinchy Stryder, Atomic Kitten and Shayne Ward.