Experience agriturismo in the Sussex countryside

Mark (known as Griff) and Stella Griffiths started Woodfire in 2018, the couple wanted to set up something which offered affordable accommodation that provides food.

Griff said: “We wanted to create an agriturismo having stayed on them in Italy. All the food you eat comes directly from the farm that you’re on.”

Griff and Stella met the landowners of Westerlands Farm at Ardingly sheep fair and the idea grew from there.

Woodside Camping

As part of the experience Griff and Stella also invite guest chef teams to come and cook feasts for its guests, including head chefs from Ottolenghi’s ROVI and River Cottage.

Griff said: “The chefs love the events and you can tell by how many come back time and time again.

“It gives them a chance to escape the city and explore the Sussex countryside and taste local ingredients. It means that head chefs can chat directly to the public and explain their ideas and inspirations for the dishes. It also gives the restaurants the opportunity to reward their staff and allow team members who are often closed in the kitchen the chance to raise their profile and experiment with ideas.”

The next event takes place on June 8 and 9, and bookings for camping in 2021 are open.

People eating outside

Griff said: “I love every aspect of living outside - we have chosen a lifestyle that means we are sleeping in a tent for six months of the year and it feels like a very good thing for us to do.

“The pace of life when you are outdoors is different and life can’t be controlled by using dials or everyday conveniences.

“Most importantly we are living a very sustainable existence when we’re outdoors - everything from the amount of electricity we use through to how we discharge water.

“We worked so closely with the South Downs National Park and the Environment Agency to build the camp site and we’re very proud of it. The feasts give people the chance to enjoy time outdoors eating amazing food that is cooked by some of London’s best open fire chefs.”