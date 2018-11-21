The December etc Magazine is out now

Here is what you can expect from our festive edition of the magazine.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun you can break out the festive films and mince pies without feeling guilty. Our cover this month has a distinctively festive feel to it - think boxing day walks and snowy picture postcard images.

In the issue this month's edition we have former Strictly champion Ore Oduba who talks about how they are going to celebrate his son's first Christmas and how Ore feels about hosting the Strictly live tour. The fashion pages are all a sparkle with outfits perfect for Christmas get togethers and New Year's Eve celebrations, and for interior inspiration there is a round up of the best Christmas decorations to give your home that winter wonderland feel.

We have some fantastic interviews this month, Elaine Hammond talks to The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson about her adopted county Sussex and Horsham District Year of Culture, while Sam Dixon-French has interviewed comedian Romesh Ranganathan about living in Crawley and his new book.

There is a gift guide featuring local businesses for any last minute ideas, we find out how you should see a chiropractor as often as you see the dentist, Bex Bastable discovers what secrets the city of Brighton is hiding in a new book and Bake Off's Pru Leith shares some recipes from her brand new cookbook including a delicious looking roast pork with crackling and apple sauce.

It is a jam packed edition, make sure you pick up yours now.

etc Magazine is also on Instagram you can follow us here you can see what we are working on before the magazine comes out and get a sneak peek of the cover each month.

