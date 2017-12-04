2017 Observer Community Awards winners announced

The winners of this year’s prizes were announced at tonght’s Observer Community Awards evening.

The first award, the Best Volunteer – The Shirley Henry Award was won by Donna Ockenden.

Donna was unable to make the night so members of her Four Streets Project collected it on her behalf and spoke about the work they do feeding Chichester’s homeless every night.

Chidham Parochial Primary School won Best School, with School Star going to Chichester College principal Shelagh Legrave.

Mike Harvey of the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory was a popular winner of the Special Recognition award, while St Wilfrid’s Volunteers were there to pick up their prize for Best Voluntary / Charity Group.

One of the most popular winners was named with the final award, with the Observer Award for Special Achievement going to the late Erik Jack Harris, the first ever posthumous community award to be handed out.

The community awards was again sponsored by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and Andrew Ball from the Goodwood company presented the final award to Erik’s proud family.

For pictures of all the winners and details from the night, see this Thursday’s Bognor Regis, Chichester and Midhurst and Petworth Observers.

Full list of winners:

Best Volunteer - The Shirley Henry Award: Donna Ockenden

Best Community Person: Mandy Hine

Best School: Chidham

School Star: Shelagh Legrave

Best Coach: David Churcher

Best Sports Person: Chichester Runners Juniors

Special Recognition: Mike Harvey

Best Voluntary / Charity Group: St Wilfrid’s Hospice Volunteers

Best Community Event: Singing for the Soul

Contribution to the Arts: Story Factory.

Hero to Animals: Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

Observer Award for Special Achievement: Erik Jack Harris.