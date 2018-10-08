'Absolutely horrendous' incident saw tree smash into homes

Residents have described a tree smashing into their homes as 'absolutely horrendous'.

Damage to properties in Westgate included smashed window, a collapsed garden wall and a hole in the roof after part of a tree snapped on Saturday night.

Damage to the garden wall and the branch

Julie Cammack, who was sitting by the back door with husband Trevor when it happened, said the sound of the branch smashing through the back wall was 'like an explosion' and said: "We have always been worried about the trees.

"Trees like that are not suitable. It worries you having a tree this size behind you."

"The trees are fine but it has got to be manageable in a residential area, I think everyone would agree. Or, don't build houses if you can't be safe from trees."

Residents said there had been concerns over the safety of the tree, believed to be a Chinese Tree of Heaven, prior to the incident.

Guttering and roof tiles were also damaged

Anni Short, 67, took damage to the roof of her house, garden wall and smashed glass in her back door and called the incident 'absolutely horrendous'.

She said she and her dog had to book into a hotel on Sunday night because she was not sure how safe the house was.

"The shock sets in and you suddenly realise that this is actually massive. It has just been devastating.

"We will never moan about sweeping up a few leaves after this."

Anni added that Leaders, who manage the house, her landlord and Chichester District Council had been 'really good' in dealing with the issue and called support from her neighbours 'absolutely amazing'.

