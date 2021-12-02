Ambulances called as person falls down TK Maxx escalator in Chichester
Two ambulances were called to the city centre this afternoon after a person fell down the escalator in a city centre shop.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:47 pm
South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to TK Maxx in East Street at just before midday following the incident.
The person was treated as the scene and then taken to St Richard's Hospital.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm we were called shortly before midday to reports a person had suffered a fall on the escalator at TK Maxx in East Street.
"Ambulance crews attended the scene and a person was assessed and treated before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital."