Ambulances called as person falls down TK Maxx escalator in Chichester

Two ambulances were called to the city centre this afternoon after a person fell down the escalator in a city centre shop.

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:47 pm
Ambulances in East Street this afternoon

South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to TK Maxx in East Street at just before midday following the incident.

The person was treated as the scene and then taken to St Richard's Hospital.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm we were called shortly before midday to reports a person had suffered a fall on the escalator at TK Maxx in East Street.

"Ambulance crews attended the scene and a person was assessed and treated before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital."

TK MaxxSouth East Coast Ambulance Service