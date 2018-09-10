Appeal issued after Arundel fly-tipping

Witnesses to two flytipping incidents in Arundel are being sought.

Arun District Council is appealing for witnesses fly-tips in a week.

The council said a large quantity of rubbish left in Blakehurst Lane was reported last Monday, and believed it had been dumped over the weekend. A second incident was reported in the same location on Thursday.

Aruin councillor Paul Wotherspoon, the cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “These are serious offences and have a huge impact on the environment and the use of resource, costing the tax payer money each time the council clears up mess like this. Somebody must know where this waste has come from and we urge them to let us know if they do.

“We each have a responsibility to ensure that our rubbish and waste is disposed of responsibly and that those removing it hold a waste carriers licence.

“If not there could be a fine of £50,000 for fly-tipping.”

Witnesses and anyone who recognises the waste or believes it has come from their business or premises is asked to contact Arun Direct Cleansing Services on 01903 737754.

Over the August bank holiday weekend, 270 tyres were dumped in four roads in Arundel, including Blakehurst Lane.