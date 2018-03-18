Arundel Age UK coffee morning success

Arundel Coop and Arundel Museum joined forces with Age UK West Sussex to work together to run a free coffee morning.

Jackey Burzio, Arundel Coop pioneer, was able to provide information on fair trading as part of fair trading fortnight. While talking at Arundel Museum, Susan Brigstock-Parker and Malcolm Farquharson gave out information on the various volunteers opportunities they have within Age UK West Sussex.

Susan said: “What a fantastic opportunity it was to work together with others interested in supporting community events.”

For more information, contact Susan Brigstock-Parker 01903 717130.