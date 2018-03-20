Bike worth £1200 stolen in Chichester

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bicycle estimated to be worth £1200 was stolen from West Street, Chichester.

A police spokesman said the locked white Boardman racing bike was taken from West Street, Chichester, around 2.55pm on Friday.

They added: “The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30s, with short blond hair and wearing a blue hooded top with blue jeans. All lines of enquiry, including CCTV footage of this area, will be investigated.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously please report online or call 101 quoting reference 817 of 16/03.”