Body found in Chichester city centre

A body was found in Chichester city centre yesterday (Saturday).

Police are investigating the death of a man found in Canon Lane, off South Street, at 10.18am.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The 33-year-old man was sadly dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.

a 45-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and is currently in custody.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The area near the South Street entrance to the Cathedral was cordoned off at the top of Canon Lane for some time yesterday.

Photo by Mark Chapman

A number of emergency services including four police cars and two ambulances were called to the scene.