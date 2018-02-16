Bognor and Chichester home care provider rated ‘outstanding’

A care company that provides support for older people in Chichester and Bognor Regis in their homes has been given the highest rating possible.

Home Instead Senior Care was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), in November and has just been rated ‘outstanding’.

The report, published on February 15, found: “This service is extremely well-led and demonstrated an exceptionally person-centred culture and evidently put people using the service at the absolute heart of the services they received.

“The owner and management team worked exceptionally well with other professionals and received positive feedback from professionals of the support provided to people using the service.”

The company is owned and managed by Simon McGee, and in 2015 he launched Home Instead Care Chichester and Bognor Regis, which employs 50 people. He said: “We are delighted to be rated as outstanding.

“This is only possible thanks to our superb team who are totally dedicated to providing the best care services to our elderly clients and their families. Like so many people, I discovered the world of home care services at a time of crisis, after my 95-year-old grandma was discharged from hospital following a nasty fall.”

The report also found: “Caregivers were well trained to meet individual needs of people, including providing sensitive, compassionate end of life care and dementia awareness, with the provider being an accredited Dementia Champion with the Alzheimer’s Society and registered manager an End of Life Care Champion, providing training for the agency.

“Systems and processes ensured that people received a high quality safe service, with medicines being given to people safely and in accordance with their wishes and needs.

“People were treated with utmost dignity and respect with their personal preferences strongly adhered to by exceptionally caring caregivers who were supported by a devoted management team and provider to “Go the extra mile” for people.

“People had access to and were positively supported to attend health care appointments in least restrictive ways.

“Caregivers understood how to seek consent from people respectfully and appropriately.

“The service had a clear strategy, objectives, vision and set of values.

“These were understood and put into practice.

“The service’s mission is to, “Change the face of ageing in our local communities in West Sussex and be the home care provider of choice for older people and their families”.

“It was evident that the organisation strived to achieve this mission statement with their dedication, compassion and “selfless” commitment to provide the best services to people possible.”

Home Instead has a national network of over 195 offices, providing companionship-led care to older people.

The service matches caregivers to clients based on shared interests and personalities.

Care visits last for a minimum of an hour, to allow caregivers time to get to know their clients and offer companionship.

Read the full CQC report here: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-2366565374?referer=widget3#accordion-1