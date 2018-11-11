Bognor Pier fire: Blaze ‘not suspicious’

A fire which broke out on Bognor Pier last night (Saturday, November 10) is not being treated as suspicious, the fire service has said.

Firefighters from Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton were called to the scene following reports of smoke and a burning smell coming from a wooden storage building at the end of the pier just before 8pm.

Firefighters removed six gas cylinders from the building - two containing acetylene, two propane and two oxygen - as crews fought to contain the blaze.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were stood down at 10.15pm.

Firefighters returned to the scene this morning (Sunday) but no further action was required.

WSFRS confirmed that the blaze had started accidentally and is not being treated as suspicious.

It is currently unclear how the fire started, the service added.