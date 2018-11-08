Book launched at new Aldingbourne facility

A book offering guidance for parents of young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been relaunched.

The publication, which offers advice on supporting their child’s transition into adulthood, was released at a new conference facility recently opened at the Aldingbourne Country Centre.

‘Making Sense of Adult Life’ has been published Reaching Families, a West Sussex charity.

The book provides parents and young people with SEND vital information on a range of subjects including independent living, further education, health and social care, relationships, local leisure opportunities, and more.

It also contains a directory of more than 400 relevant local and national organisations, as well as an extensive jargon buster.

Reaching Families launched a second edition of the book at the Aldingbourne Centre on Thursday, November 1.

Commenting on the value of the book, Sue Livett, managing director of Aldingbourne Country Centre, said: “This is an essential resource which gives up-to-date, relevant and clear information in guiding and supporting young people as they become adults.”

The new edition, of which the charity will distribute to parents and young people for free, contains new information on a number of pressing subjects like mental health and employment.

The editor of the book, Sue McMillan, said: “The book gives you all the latest information and advice on key topics including an expanded chapter on employment and life skills and a diverse range of post education opportunities for young people with SEND in West Sussex.”

Making Sense of Adult Life is a companion guide to another published by Reaching Families entitled ‘Making Sense Of It All’, which is designed for parents of children aged 0-14.

This book covers a wide range of subjects including diagnosis, benefits, education, health, social care and local leisure opportunities.

Making Sense Of It All is firmly established as a must have guide for parents in West Sussex and it is sometimes referred to as the ‘parent bible’, said a spokesman for the charity.

Both books are available in hard copy and e-book format and available to download or order from the charity’s website, www.reachingfamilies.org.uk.