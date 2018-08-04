Bowling fun at new alley sees teams compete for charity funds

Gillian Keegan MP has officially opened a new bowling alley in Chichester - kick-starting a night of free bowling and charity fundraising.

After the ribbon was cut at Tenpin – the entertainment complex based at Chichester Gate Leisure Park - more than 100 people took to the lanes for the charity fundraiser.

Crowds at Tenpin ahead of the official opening

In total there were nine charities represented and all 16 lanes were filled by families, friends, and charities all competing for a total prize fund of £900 and other fantastic prizes.

The nail-biting games saw team Apulstock - a not for profit music festival for those with learning disabilities - and the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity (DVLCC) - which support children with cerebral palsy - scoop £300 each and then go head-to-head to compete for an additional £300.

Finishing only a few points in the lead, team Apulstock finally took the title, along with additional funds and an engraved trophy to commemorate the achievement.

Both teams also received numerous free games of bowling at Tenpin Chichester for their achievements. All participants also enjoyed complimentary food and drink so everyone was a winner.

Danny Bean, general manager at Tenpin Chichester, said:“We were delighted to be able to open our doors in style with the help of Gillian Keegan MP. Being able to showcase our newly developed home in Chichester by offering a free evening to all who attended, while donating money to charity, was simply amazing.

“Congratulations once again to Apulstock and the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity. We hope the money helps these good causes extend the amazing work they do in and around the community.”

For more information on Tenpin Chichester, and to book a lane, visit www.tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/chichester/.