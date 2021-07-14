Boy left with severe burns in Southbourne barbecue incident

Emergency services were called to Kelsey Avenue at about 5.30pm on Sunday (July 11) to reports of a fire.

The boy was taken to Southampton General Hospital with 'potentially life-changing injuries', police have said.

Two adults also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Sussex Police

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire involving a BBQ at Kelsey Avenue in Southbourne yesterday afternoon (11 July) by paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Chichester Fire Station to the scene at 5.26pm.

“Upon arrival firefighters liaised with paramedics, but no firefighting action was required.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police attended an address in Kelsey Avenue, Southbourne, at 5.42pm on Sunday (July 11) to reports of a 12-year-old boy having been severely burned.

"Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service treated him at the scene before he was taken by road to Southampton General Hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.