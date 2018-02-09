Apology to Chichester shops over power cuts

South Street businesses have had an apology over a series of ‘annoying’ power cuts.

Businesses including Present Surprise, Chesca, Kids Stuff and Oxfam were hit by power interruptions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Adrian Marden from Present Surprise said: “We’ve had four power cuts recently which meant we had to close.

“I always seems to happen around lunchtime which is annoying as it’s our busiest time.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity engineers visited shops today and in a letter apologised, saying it hopes to have solved the fault.