Bognor landscaping business paves its way to success

A paving and landscaping company in Bognor Regis is ‘buzzing’ after winning two national awards for the quality of its work.

Minters Paving, run by Matt Minter, won a contractors’ choice award for its work on a driveway in North Bersted and also ‘Facebook Project of the Year’ in the 2019 Brett Approved Installer (BAI) Awards.

The award winning driveway in North Bersted by Minters Paving

The Bognor Regis businesses was one of 50 shortlisted by an independent judging panel, including landscaping and paving experts from the industry.

Matt Minter, who has run the business for 15 years, said he was ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be given the award having recently joined the BAI scheme.

He said: “I’m so pleased. It’s just the recognition from other traders that look at our work and say ‘that’s the best’ and then to win by a long way and not just win.

“I just feel really excited and proud of our achievement. Everyone was proper chuffed.

“We take our work really seriously, we give a ten-year guarentee. I know I have high standards and to get the award, it just affirms what we do.”

He said he was fortunate that the client for the North Bersted driveway had given him a lot of freedom with the design.

“They trusted us,” he said. “I did say to them I wanted to do something a little bit special, a bit creative.”

He said that the team of eight had also been delighted to be awarded the contract with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to create the paving on which the luxury car manufacturer would display its iconic cars during this year’s Festival of Speed.

“You don’t get much more prestigious than that,” Matt said.

Calvin Jackson, BAI Scheme Manage, said Minters Paving had stood out to judges ‘not just for the overall quality of the work but also for their professionalism and customer service’.