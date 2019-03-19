Brexit: UK businesses compete well internationally

Brexit will give opportunities for UK businesses’ innovation to shine in an international market, according to a leading Sussex software firm.

Family-run business Khoo Systems Ltd, based in Billingshurst, West Sussex, provides multiple e-commerce platforms for companies globally, from small to medium sized businesses to international traders.

Its KhooCommerce platform, which allows multi-channel selling via Amazon, Ebay and B2B trading, is up for an innovation award in this year’s UK E-commerce Awards.

Managing Director Katherine Khoo said she believed Brexit would open new doors for companies, particularly smaller businesses looking to reach their potential in the online market.

She said: “As an internet software development firm we are excited for the opportunity that Brexit brings.

“We know the power of the internet to make the world one market as our e-commerce software enables business to buy and sell internationally; suppliers of products are often based on the other side of the worlds to their purchasers.

“Historically, the United Kingdom has always competed at a global level through our innovation and creativity.

“Brexit brings the opportunity to be exposed to global markets and compete well.

“We build highly innovative software that competes internationally and we are looking forward to the growth and expansion that Brexit brings.

“Many of our current clients are European, or sell into Europe, and through dialogue with them, we are looking forward to continuing to grow within Europe post Brexit.”

Katherine, who runs the company with her father, Dr Stephen Khoo, did a degree in economics at UCL before working as a consultant overseas.

Her expertise now is in multi-channel online retail and software implementation, helping companies to make the most of the opportunity that e-commerce brings.

Dr Khoo, who did his PhD in aeronautical engineering, believes innovation and technology offer solutions to many of the issues faced by businesses on a daily basis.

