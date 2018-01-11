Chichester residents face water disruptions tonight

Residents living in the Chichester East area will be affected by a series of water supply interruptions from midnight tonight until 4am tomorrow, Friday, January 12.

Portsmouth Water is carrying out night works and has warned that some properties living in the PO19 area to expect ‘interruptions for a short duration within this period’.

The water company has recommended people avoid the use of any domestic appliances that use a water feed, such as washing machines, ‘as you are likely to experience a temporary loss of water during this time’.

Portsmouth Water has apologised for any inconvenience and said anyone requiring additional information should call the 24-hour number 02392 477999.