Cycling ban in Chichester city centre extended to Sundays

A ban on cycling in Chichester’s pedestrianised area has been extended to include Sundays.

The order, which saw opposition from pro-cycling campaigners and residents, will come into operation on October 22.

Cycling is already prohibited within the predestrian precint between the hours of 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, with the same hours to apply to Sundays.

It follows a decision by the county council in June this year, in which councillors discussed concerns about an increase in Sunday trading and city centre events.