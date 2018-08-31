New Papa John’s pizza takeaway to open in Portsmouth despite objections about noisy delivery mopeds

A FORMER bank in Cosham will become a pizza delivery store despite objections from nearby homeowners about noise and parking.

At Wednesday's planning committee the proposal to transform HSBC on the High Street into a Papa John's takeaway was approved.

Proposals had already garnered six objections, including one from Lord Mayor Cllr Lee Mason, before they came before the committee, with many citing issues with noise from mopeds and kitchen equipment, as well as parking and the over-saturation of takeaways in the area.

Most objections were raised by residents of Dorking Crescent which is the road behind the building, where delivery vehicles will park.

Speaking at the meeting, one Dorking Crescent resident said: 'Residents of Dorking Crescent are entitled to the quiet enjoyment of their homes and the proposed outlet will disrupt this with an adverse impact on the amenity of Dorking Crescent residents.'

But agent, Laura Grimason, said: 'We would make sure no loss of amenity occurs for residents. Papa John's will make sure the proposal complies with this.'

Cllr Steve Pitt was concerned about the level of noise. 'I share their concerns,' he said.

'Their concerns are about mopeds firing up at all times of night. We know from other takeaways in the city that it can be a problem.

Other councillors sympathised with the views of Dorking Crescent residents, but could not find a reason to reject the application.

Cllr Luke Stubbs said: 'I don't think we can make a refusal on this. Whether we like it or not we are moving away from retail use of the high street. I do agree there's a transport issue. Can we pass on what we have got or deter it for transport officers' advice?

His Tory peer, Cllr Donna Jones, agreed. She added: 'It is a really difficult one. I think it will just cost us money if we take it to appeal.'

It was agreed that the takeaway could go forward under the condition that the gate to the back entrance of the site is shut from 9pm to prevent delivery vehicles driving through Dorking Crescent late at night. Adequate parking will also have to be provided.