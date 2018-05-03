New planning application for The Range in Chichester

Plans have been submitted by The Range for 19 signs at the former BHS site near Sainsbury's, Chichester.

The application (18/00754/ADV) is among the latest list published by Chichester District Council and details four illuminated flex boxes, 14 non illuminated fascia signs and one non illuminated other sign.

Consultation is running until May 22, with the 'determination deadline' set as June 22.

It follows reconfirmation, earlier this year, that the retailer still intends to open in the city despite plans for one in Bognor Regis also being discussed.

For more information on the application, click HERE.